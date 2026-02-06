Reynolds, George Washington Revolutionaries to visit Dunn, Davidson Wildcats

George Washington Revolutionaries (13-11, 5-6 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (15-10, 7-5 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

George Washington Revolutionaries (13-11, 5-6 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (15-10, 7-5 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gabby Reynolds and George Washington take on Charlise Dunn and Davidson in A-10 play Saturday.

The Wildcats have gone 10-2 in home games. Davidson is ninth in the A-10 with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Dunn averaging 6.2.

The Revolutionaries are 5-6 against A-10 opponents. George Washington scores 62.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

Davidson averages 66.4 points, 6.5 more per game than the 59.9 George Washington allows. George Washington averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Davidson gives up.

The Wildcats and Revolutionaries square off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dunn is averaging 15.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Katie Donovan is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Reynolds is averaging 13.4 points for the Revolutionaries. Sara Lewis is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 61.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 4-6, averaging 57.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.