Reggie Prudhomme hits 2 buzzer beaters and Niagara beats Quinnipiac 78-76 in overtime

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Will Shortt scored 22 points and Reggie Prudhomme made a shot in the lane just before the overtime buzzer to give Niagara a 78-76 victory over Quinnipiac on Friday night.

Prudhomme also hit a jumper in the lane at the end of regulation to send it to overtime.

Vice Zanki scored 19 points while shooting 8 for 13, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds and three steals for the Purple Eagles (8-21, 5-14 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Prudhomme shot 6 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Asim Jones led the Bobcats (18-12, 11-8) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and three steals. Amarri Monroe added 16 points and seven rebounds for Quinnipiac. Jaden Zimmerman also had 11 points and six assists.

