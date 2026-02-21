Reeves scores 19 as Charleston downs Monmouth 74-63

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Christian Reeves scored 19 points as Charleston beat Monmouth 74-63 on Saturday. Reeves also contributed 10…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Christian Reeves scored 19 points as Charleston beat Monmouth 74-63 on Saturday.

Reeves also contributed 10 rebounds for the Cougars (19-10, 12-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Chris Davis Jr. scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Chol Machot finished with 14 points.

Stefanos Spartalis led the way for the Hawks (14-14, 8-7) with 13 points and nine rebounds. Jason Rivera-Torres added 13 points for Monmouth.

Charleston took the lead for good with 8:59 to go in the first half. The score was 39-35 at halftime, with Reeves racking up 11 points. Charleston used a 13-2 run in the second half to build a 13-point lead at 59-46 with 8:47 left in the half before finishing off the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.