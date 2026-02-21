Reaves’ 21 lead Fordham past Davidson 63-59

NEW YORK (AP) — Dejour Reaves had 21 points in Fordham’s 63-59 win over Davidson on Saturday. Reaves shot 6…

NEW YORK (AP) — Dejour Reaves had 21 points in Fordham’s 63-59 win over Davidson on Saturday.

Reaves shot 6 of 10 from the field and 9 for 10 from the line for the Rams (16-12, 7-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Christian Henry scored 11 points and added six assists.

Roberts Blums finished with 16 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (16-11, 7-7). Parker Friedrichsen added 13 points for Davidson.

Schulte scored six points in the first half for Fordham and the Rams led 29-22 at the break. Reaves scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Fordham to the four-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.