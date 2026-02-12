Ray scores 18, Chicago State takes down Stonehill 68-55

CHICAGO (AP) — CJ Ray scored 18 points as Chicago State beat Stonehill 68-55 on Thursday. Ray went 7 of…

CHICAGO (AP) — CJ Ray scored 18 points as Chicago State beat Stonehill 68-55 on Thursday.

Ray went 7 of 16 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Cougars (6-20, 4-9 Northeast Conference). Corey Sands scored 12 points, going 5 of 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range). Braelon Bush had 11 points and went 4 of 4 from the field.

Hermann Koffi finished with 15 points for the Skyhawks (9-17, 6-7). Stonehill also got 11 points apiece from Davante Hackett and Chas Stinson.

