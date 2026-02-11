Ray and the Chicago State Cougars host conference foe Stonehill

Stonehill Skyhawks (9-16, 6-6 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (5-20, 3-9 NEC) Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NEC…

Stonehill Skyhawks (9-16, 6-6 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (5-20, 3-9 NEC)

Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes Chicago State and Stonehill will play on Thursday.

The Cougars have gone 3-5 in home games. Chicago State is eighth in the NEC scoring 66.1 points while shooting 39.9% from the field.

The Skyhawks are 6-6 against NEC opponents. Stonehill is 4-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

Chicago State averages 66.1 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 68.6 Stonehill gives up. Stonehill averages 65.8 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 78.2 Chicago State allows.

The Cougars and Skyhawks meet Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Ray is averaging 13.5 points for the Cougars. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Hermann Koffi is averaging 13.4 points for the Skyhawks. Davante Hackett is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 25.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

