Randall’s late 3 lifts Quinnipiac to 56-55 win against Niagara

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Grant Randall hit a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining and Amarri Monroe had 15 points in Quinnipiac’s 56-55 victory over Niagara on Saturday.

Monroe added 11 rebounds and three steals for the Bobcats (17-9, 10-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Keith McKnight scored 11 points while shooting 4 of 11 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line and added seven rebounds. Randall shot 3 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Purple Eagles (6-18, 3-11) were led by Will Shortt, who posted 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Niagara also got 10 points and two steals from Landon Williams.

