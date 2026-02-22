Raegan Beers has big double-double and No. 11 Oklahoma women outlast No. 21 Tennessee 100-93

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Raegan Beers, who averages a double-double, had 18 points and 18 rebounds in No. 11 Oklahoma’s…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Raegan Beers, who averages a double-double, had 18 points and 18 rebounds in No. 11 Oklahoma’s foul-filled 100-93 win over No. 21 Tennessee on Sunday.

Sahara Williams had 22 points and Aaliyah Chavez scored 19 points for the Sooners (21-6, 9-5 SEC). Payton Verhulst scored 17 points and Zya Vann added 15 as Oklahoma’s starters all scored in double figures and totaled 93 points.

There were 53 fouls and 79 free-throw attempts. Oklahoma made 36 of 46 free throws and Tennessee made 23 of 33. Oklahoma made more free throws than baskets (30).

Tennessee’s Jaida Civil opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer that cut Oklahoma’s lead to 71-67. A few minutes later the Lady Vols were within three points before Oklahoma tacked on four free throws at the beginning of an 8-2 run.

A layup by Williams gave Oklahoma an 86-77 lead with 4:14 remaining. The Sooners attempted only two more shots the rest of the game and they scored their last 14 points on free throws.

Talaysia Cooper scored 22 points, Civil 21 and Nya Robertson 18 for Tennessee (16-10, 8-6). Civil had 10 rebounds. The freshman played 33 minutes off the bench and collected her first double-double.

Tennessee led throughout the first quarter and it was 22-20 heading to the second period. An 8-0 run got the Sooners within 30-29 and a 3-pointer from Vann gave them their only lead of the first half, 47-45 at the break.

Up next

Tennessee: The Lady Vols wrap up the regular season at No. 7 LSU on Thursday and at home against No. 5 Vanderbilt on Sunday.

Oklahoma: The Sooners host Arkansas on Thursday and visit Missouri on Sunday.

