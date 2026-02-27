Radford visits Longwood following Hutchinson’s 36-point game

Radford Highlanders (16-14, 9-6 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (15-15, 7-8 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Radford Highlanders (16-14, 9-6 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (15-15, 7-8 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood faces Radford after Jacoi Hutchinson scored 36 points in Longwood’s 107-96 overtime victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Lancers have gone 10-4 in home games. Longwood is fourth in the Big South with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Johan Nziemi averaging 4.1.

The Highlanders are 9-6 in conference games. Radford has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

Longwood is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.3% Radford allows to opponents. Radford has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Longwood have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Radford won the last meeting 85-83 on Jan. 17. Del Jones scored 25 points to help lead the Highlanders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Tucker is averaging 12.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Lancers. Alphonzo Billups III is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dennis Parker Jr. is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Highlanders. Jones is averaging 18.7 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 80.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

