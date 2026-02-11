Quinnipiac hosts Melious and Siena

Siena Saints (11-12, 9-5 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (20-4, 15-0 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Siena…

Siena Saints (11-12, 9-5 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (20-4, 15-0 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on Quinnipiac after Nicole Melious scored 25 points in Siena’s 91-72 win against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Bobcats are 7-3 in home games. Quinnipiac is second in the MAAC scoring 69.5 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Saints are 9-5 in MAAC play. Siena averages 69.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Quinnipiac averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Siena allows. Siena averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Quinnipiac allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Grisdale is shooting 45.3% and averaging 12.9 points for the Bobcats. Karson Martin is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Melious averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Francesca Schiro is averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 71.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.1 points per game.

Saints: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

