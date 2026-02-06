Quinnipiac and Niagara square off for conference matchup

Niagara Purple Eagles (6-17, 3-10 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (16-9, 9-5 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Niagara Purple Eagles (6-17, 3-10 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (16-9, 9-5 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Amarri Monroe and Quinnipiac host Justin Page and Niagara in MAAC action Saturday.

The Bobcats are 9-3 on their home court. Quinnipiac has a 6-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Purple Eagles are 3-10 against conference opponents. Niagara is 2-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Quinnipiac is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Niagara allows to opponents. Niagara averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Quinnipiac allows.

The Bobcats and Purple Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Zimmerman is scoring 16.6 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Bobcats. Monroe is averaging 16.5 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the last 10 games.

Trenton Walters is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, while averaging 8.2 points. Page is shooting 47.1% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.