Queens Royals face the Jacksonville Dolphins on 3-game slide

Jacksonville Dolphins (9-14, 4-6 ASUN) at Queens Royals (12-11, 7-3 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens aims to break its three-game losing streak when the Royals play Jacksonville.

The Royals are 8-1 on their home court. Queens ranks third in the ASUN with 16.2 assists per game led by Jordan Watford averaging 3.7.

The Dolphins are 4-6 in ASUN play. Jacksonville is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Queens averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 47.0% shooting opponents of Queens have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nasir Mann is averaging 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Royals. Watford is averaging 13.7 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Hayden Wood is averaging 10.1 points for the Dolphins. Evan Sterck is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 7-3, averaging 84.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

