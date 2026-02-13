Queens (NC) takes on Lipscomb on 4-game losing streak

Queens (NC) Royals (8-16, 2-11 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (9-15, 6-7 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Queens (NC) Royals (8-16, 2-11 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (9-15, 6-7 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens (NC) comes into the matchup against Lipscomb after losing four in a row.

The Bisons have gone 5-5 in home games. Lipscomb is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Royals have gone 2-11 against ASUN opponents. Queens (NC) allows 67.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.1 points per game.

Lipscomb averages 60.5 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 67.9 Queens (NC) gives up. Queens (NC) averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Lipscomb allows.

The Bisons and Royals meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Heard is averaging 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Bisons. McKayla Miller is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jermany Mapp is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Royals. Alyssa Lewis is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 4-6, averaging 56.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Royals: 1-9, averaging 58.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

