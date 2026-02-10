Queens hosts Austin Peay following Schwieger’s 29-point game

Austin Peay Governors (17-6, 11-1 ASUN) at Queens Royals (14-11, 9-3 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Austin Peay Governors (17-6, 11-1 ASUN) at Queens Royals (14-11, 9-3 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens plays Austin Peay after Carson Schwieger scored 29 points in Queens’ 91-72 win over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Royals are 10-1 on their home court. Queens has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Governors have gone 11-1 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay is third in the ASUN with 16.2 assists per game led by Zyree Collins averaging 3.8.

Queens averages 84.1 points, 13.6 more per game than the 70.5 Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Queens allows.

The Royals and Governors match up Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nasir Mann is averaging 12.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Royals. Schwieger is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Collin Parker is averaging 16.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Governors. Tate McCubbin is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Governors: 9-1, averaging 82.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

