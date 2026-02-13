Purdue Fort Wayne visits Detroit Mercy after Edwards’ 22-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-10, 9-6 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (5-19, 3-12 Horizon) Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-10, 9-6 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (5-19, 3-12 Horizon)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts Purdue Fort Wayne after Jasmine Edwards scored 22 points in Detroit Mercy’s 78-61 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Titans have gone 3-9 at home. Detroit Mercy is 3-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.4 turnovers per game.

The Mastodons are 9-6 against Horizon opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne scores 70.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

Detroit Mercy scores 62.3 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 63.9 Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 45.0% shooting opponents of Detroit Mercy have averaged.

The Titans and Mastodons face off Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is shooting 53.0% and averaging 11.0 points for the Titans. Makayla Jackson is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Alana Nelson is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Mastodons. Lili Krasovec is averaging 11.9 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Mastodons: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

