Pryor and the Texas A&M Aggies host conference foe Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-10, 5-9 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (12-11, 5-9 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SEC foes Texas A&M and Mississippi State face off on Thursday.

The Aggies have gone 7-5 in home games. Texas A&M gives up 68.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-9 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State is ninth in the SEC scoring 75.9 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

Texas A&M scores 65.9 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 66.3 Mississippi State gives up. Mississippi State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Texas A&M allows.

The Aggies and Bulldogs face off Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ny’Ceara Pryor is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Aggies. Fatmata Janneh is averaging 11.2 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the last 10 games.

Madison Francis is averaging 13.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Bulldogs. Trayanna Crisp is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

