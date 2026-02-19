Princeton visits Brown following Lewis’ 30-point game

Princeton Tigers (8-17, 4-6 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (8-15, 2-8 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Princeton Tigers (8-17, 4-6 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (8-15, 2-8 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown faces Princeton after Landon Lewis scored 30 points in Brown’s 79-76 victory against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Bears are 5-7 on their home court. Brown is second in the Ivy League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.4 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Tigers are 4-6 in Ivy League play. Princeton gives up 72.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

Brown’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Princeton gives up. Princeton has shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Brown have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in Ivy League play. Princeton won the last matchup 63-53 on Jan. 24. Dalen Davis scored 22 points to help lead the Tigers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Bears. Jeremiah Jenkins is averaging 9.5 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jackson Hicke is averaging 14.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Davis is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 66.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.