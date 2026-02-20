Princeton hosts Brown following Arnolie’s 21-point game

Brown Bears (15-7, 7-3 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (20-3, 8-2 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST…

Brown Bears (15-7, 7-3 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (20-3, 8-2 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown takes on Princeton after Grace Arnolie scored 21 points in Brown’s 68-62 win against the Harvard Crimson.

The Tigers are 9-1 in home games. Princeton has a 16-3 record against teams over .500.

The Bears have gone 7-3 against Ivy League opponents. Brown has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

Princeton makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than Brown has allowed to its opponents (34.7%). Brown averages 63.4 points per game, 0.4 more than the 63.0 Princeton allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Princeton won 58-49 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Fadima Tall led Princeton with 12 points, and Arnolie led Brown with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison St. Rose is shooting 47.2% and averaging 15.9 points for the Tigers. Skye Belker is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Arnolie is shooting 42.4% and averaging 18.3 points for the Bears. Alyssa Moreland is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 63.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

