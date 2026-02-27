Prince and Nebraska host Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-19, 1-16 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-11, 6-11 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-19, 1-16 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-11, 6-11 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts Rutgers after Britt Prince scored 22 points in Nebraska’s 66-65 win against the Washington Huskies.

The Cornhuskers are 12-4 on their home court. Nebraska scores 79.2 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Scarlet Knights are 1-16 against conference opponents. Rutgers has a 4-15 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Nebraska makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Rutgers has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Rutgers averages 58.3 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 68.1 Nebraska allows to opponents.

The Cornhuskers and Scarlet Knights meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prince is averaging 17.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cornhuskers. Logan Nissley is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Imani Lester is averaging 11.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Nene Ndiaye is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 26.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 0-10, averaging 55.8 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.