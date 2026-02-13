Presbyterian visits UNC Asheville following Solomon’s 24-point performance

Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-14, 5-6 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (12-13, 6-5 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-14, 5-6 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (12-13, 6-5 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts Presbyterian after Toyaz Solomon scored 24 points in UNC Asheville’s 79-74 win over the Longwood Lancers.

The Bulldogs are 7-5 in home games. UNC Asheville is seventh in the Big South scoring 74.5 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Blue Hose have gone 5-6 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian ranks seventh in the Big South shooting 31.8% from 3-point range.

UNC Asheville is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.4% Presbyterian allows to opponents. Presbyterian averages 72.3 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 72.4 UNC Asheville allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daren Patrick averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Kameron Taylor is averaging 18.6 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jonah Pierce is averaging 16.7 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Carl Parrish is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.