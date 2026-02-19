Presbyterian takes down Longwood 72-65

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Triston Wilson had 28 points in Presbyterian’s 72-65 victory over Longwood on Thursday. Wilson had five…

Wilson had five rebounds and four steals for the Blue Hose (14-14, 7-6 Big South Conference). Carl Parrish scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 12 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Jonah Pierce finished with 13 points, while adding six rebounds and four steals.

Elijah Tucker led the Lancers (14-15, 6-8) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, six rebounds and two steals. Longwood also got 13 points and six rebounds from Johan Nziemi. Jacoi Hutchinson finished with 10 points.

