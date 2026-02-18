Presbyterian hosts Longwood following Billups’ 25-point game

Longwood Lancers (14-14, 6-7 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (13-14, 6-6 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Longwood Lancers (14-14, 6-7 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (13-14, 6-6 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood takes on Presbyterian after Alphonzo Billups III scored 25 points in Longwood’s 82-75 overtime victory over the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Blue Hose have gone 9-3 in home games. Presbyterian has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lancers are 6-7 in Big South play. Longwood is fifth in the Big South scoring 76.5 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

Presbyterian scores 71.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 73.0 Longwood gives up. Longwood has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 44.3% shooting opponents of Presbyterian have averaged.

The Blue Hose and Lancers square off Thursday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonah Pierce is averaging 16.6 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Carl Parrish is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Redd Thompson is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 10.3 points. Elijah Tucker is averaging 14 points and 9.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

