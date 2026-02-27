Presbyterian hosts Longwood after Brown’s 25-point performance

Longwood Lancers (19-9, 10-5 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-25, 1-14 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Longwood Lancers (19-9, 10-5 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-25, 1-14 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood takes on Presbyterian after Malea Brown scored 25 points in Longwood’s 96-69 victory against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Blue Hose have gone 2-10 in home games. Presbyterian allows 72.8 points and has been outscored by 18.9 points per game.

The Lancers are 10-5 against Big South opponents. Longwood has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Presbyterian’s average of 3.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Longwood allows. Longwood averages 76.9 points per game, 4.1 more than the 72.8 Presbyterian allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Longwood won 89-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 3. Frances Ulysse led Longwood with 14 points, and Krystal Haddock led Presbyterian with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haddock is averaging 7.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Daniella Velez is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brown is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Lancers. Amor Harris is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 1-9, averaging 55.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 12.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

