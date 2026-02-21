Pratt scores 34 to lead Stony Brook past Hampton 79-72

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Erik Pratt scored 34 points to lead Stony Brook over Hampton 79-72 on Saturday. Pratt…

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Erik Pratt scored 34 points to lead Stony Brook over Hampton 79-72 on Saturday.

Pratt also had six rebounds for the Seawolves (17-11, 9-6 Coastal Athletic Association). Richard Goods added 15 points and seven rebounds. Andrej Shoshkikj scored 14.

Michael Eley led the way for the Pirates (12-16, 6-9) with 17 points. Xzavier Long added 12 points and four steals, while Kody Williams had 12 points and six assists.

Stony Brook took the lead with 1:04 left in the first half and did not trail again. Pratt led the team with 15 points for a 33-29 advantage at the break. Stony Brook used a 13-0 run in the second half to pull away.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.