Pratt scores 13 in Stony Brook’s 69-55 win over Northeastern

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Erik Pratt’s 13 points helped Stony Brook defeat Northeastern 69-55 on Saturday.

Pratt also contributed five rebounds for the Seawolves (15-10, 7-5 Coastal Athletic Association). Andrej Shoshkikj added 10 points, five assists and four steals. Jonah Butler also finished with 10 points.

The Huskies (6-17, 2-10) were led by Mike Loughnane, who posted 17 points. JB Frankel added 11 points for Northeastern. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Huskies.

Stony Brook took the lead for good with 9:13 left in the first half. The score was 29-19 at halftime, with Tomas Valentiny racking up seven points. Stony Brook pulled away with a 10-3 run in the second half to extend a 13-point lead to 20 points. They outscored Northeastern by four points in the final half, as Richard Goods led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

