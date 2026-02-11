Prairie View A&M faces Grambling, aims to end 16-game slide

Grambling Tigers (7-16, 4-6 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-20, 0-11 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Grambling Tigers (7-16, 4-6 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-20, 0-11 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M will try to break its 16-game losing streak when the Lady Panthers take on Grambling.

The Lady Panthers have gone 2-5 in home games. Prairie View A&M ranks seventh in the SWAC with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by CJ Wilson averaging 5.4.

The Tigers are 4-6 against SWAC opponents. Grambling has a 2-11 record against opponents over .500.

Prairie View A&M’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Grambling gives up. Grambling averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Prairie View A&M gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crystal Schultz is scoring 14.9 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Lady Panthers. Wilson is averaging 11.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

Shaniah Nunn is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Monica Marsh is averaging 9.4 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Panthers: 0-10, averaging 54.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 31.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 60.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.