Portland State wins 77-68 against Northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Terri Miller Jr. scored 27 points as Portland State beat Northern Arizona 77-68 on Thursday night.

Miller added seven rebounds for the Vikings (17-6, 11-1 Big Sky Conference). Jaylin Henderson scored 24 points while going 9 of 12 and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. Tre-Vaughn Minott shot 4 of 4 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

Karl Markus Poom led the way for the Lumberjacks (9-17, 3-10) with 21 points and six rebounds. Northern Arizona also got 18 points from Diego Campisano.

