Portland State takes on Eastern Washington after Kensie’s 24-point outing

Eastern Washington Eagles (10-17, 8-6 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (18-7, 12-2 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (10-17, 8-6 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (18-7, 12-2 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State hosts Eastern Washington after Keyon Kensie scored 24 points in Portland State’s 77-67 win over the Idaho Vandals.

The Vikings are 10-2 on their home court. Portland State leads the Big Sky in team defense, allowing 69.6 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Eagles are 8-6 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington ranks third in the Big Sky shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

Portland State is shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 48.5% Eastern Washington allows to opponents. Eastern Washington has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Portland State have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big Sky play. Portland State won the last matchup 65-61 on Jan. 23. Terri Miller Jr. scored 22 points points to help lead the Vikings to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Jaylin Henderson is averaging 18 points, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Moses is shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 17.7 points and four assists. Alton Hamilton IV is averaging 14.2 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.