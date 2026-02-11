Portland plays Washington State on 3-game win streak

Portland Pilots (14-10, 8-4 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (5-21, 4-9 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland Pilots (14-10, 8-4 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (5-21, 4-9 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Pilots take on Washington State.

The Cougars are 1-10 on their home court. Washington State is 3-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.1 turnovers per game.

The Pilots are 8-4 in WCC play. Portland averages 70.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

Washington State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Portland allows. Portland averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Washington State gives up.

The Cougars and Pilots face off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eleonora Villa is scoring 17.0 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Cougars. Charlotte Abraham is averaging 11 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Nicole Rodriguez is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, while averaging 7.9 points. Florence Dallow is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Pilots: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 10.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

