Portland hosts San Diego after Lane’s 24-point game

San Diego Toreros (11-19, 5-12 WCC) at Portland Pilots (12-18, 5-12 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Diego Toreros (11-19, 5-12 WCC) at Portland Pilots (12-18, 5-12 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego visits Portland after Toneari Lane scored 24 points in San Diego’s 92-82 overtime loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

The Pilots have gone 11-6 at home. Portland averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Toreros are 5-12 against WCC opponents. San Diego ranks fifth in the WCC shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

Portland scores 74.2 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 78.8 San Diego gives up. San Diego averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 10.4 per game Portland allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in WCC play. San Diego won the last matchup 71-58 on Feb. 12. Juan Sebastian Gorosito scored 19 points to help lead the Toreros to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Foxwell is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Pilots. James O’Donnell is averaging 12.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 73.8% over the past 10 games.

Ty-Laur Johnson is shooting 43.2% and averaging 14.6 points for the Toreros. Lane is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Toreros: 3-7, averaging 75.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.