Porter and Liberty host Missouri State

Missouri State Bears (13-9, 7-4 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (19-3, 11-0 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty hosts Missouri State after Colin Porter scored 23 points in Liberty’s 75-69 victory over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Flames have gone 11-0 in home games. Liberty has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 7-4 against conference opponents. Missouri State ranks sixth in the CUSA with 14.1 assists per game led by Keith Palek III averaging 3.7.

Liberty averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Missouri State allows. Missouri State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Liberty gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brett Decker Jr. is scoring 17.3 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 13.4 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the last 10 games.

Palek is scoring 17.9 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bears. Kobi Williams is averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 10-0, averaging 76.5 points, 25.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

