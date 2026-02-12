Poock leads Murray State against Valparaiso

Valparaiso Beacons (0-24, 0-13 MVC) at Murray State Racers (20-3, 11-1 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Valparaiso Beacons (0-24, 0-13 MVC) at Murray State Racers (20-3, 11-1 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State takes on Valparaiso after Halli Poock scored 33 points in Murray State’s 114-78 win against the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Racers are 10-0 in home games. Murray State ranks third in the MVC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Keslyn Secrist averaging 2.6.

The Beacons are 0-13 in MVC play. Valparaiso has a 0-20 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Murray State is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Valparaiso allows to opponents. Valparaiso averages 55.1 points per game, 20.9 fewer points than the 76.0 Murray State gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Poock is averaging 21.3 points and 4.2 assists for the Racers. Sharnecce Currie-Jelks is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Allia von Schlegell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Milana Nenadic is shooting 38.5% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 9-1, averaging 85.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Beacons: 0-10, averaging 57.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

