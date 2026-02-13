Pittsburgh plays No. 11 North Carolina on 3-game road skid

Pittsburgh Panthers (9-16, 2-10 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (19-5, 7-4 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Pittsburgh Panthers (9-16, 2-10 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (19-5, 7-4 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hits the road against No. 11 North Carolina looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

The Tar Heels are 14-0 in home games. North Carolina ranks second in the ACC with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Henri Veesaar averaging 6.7.

The Panthers have gone 2-10 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh is 7-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

North Carolina averages 81.9 points, 10.4 more per game than the 71.5 Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh averages 70.1 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 70.7 North Carolina gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Wilson is averaging 19.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Tar Heels. Veesaar is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Brandin Cummings is averaging 12.5 points for the Panthers. Nojus Indrusaitis is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 82.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

