Pittsburgh hosts Onu and Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (19-5, 9-4 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-17, 1-11 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse takes on Pittsburgh after Dominique Onu scored 22 points in Syracuse’s 84-65 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Panthers have gone 6-9 in home games. Pittsburgh averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Orange are 9-4 in conference play. Syracuse averages 75.2 points and has outscored opponents by 13.3 points per game.

Pittsburgh scores 61.2 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 61.9 Syracuse allows. Syracuse averages 75.2 points per game, 4.6 more than the 70.6 Pittsburgh allows to opponents.

The Panthers and Orange meet Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikayla Johnson is shooting 34.7% and averaging 13.0 points for the Panthers. Theresa Hagans Jr. is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Izoje Uche is averaging 14.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Orange. Laila Phelia is averaging 15.1 points and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 58.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Orange: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

