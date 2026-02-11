Pierce, Phillips’ alley-oop dunk help Missouri beat Texas A&M 86-85

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Trent Pierce scored a season-high 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, Shawn Phillips Jr. had the…

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Trent Pierce scored a season-high 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, Shawn Phillips Jr. had the go-ahead dunk and a block in the closing seconds, and Missouri beat Texas A&M 86-85 on Wednesday night to snap a five-game skid against the Aggies.

Mark Mitchell threw a lob to Phillips for an alley-oop dunk that gave Missouri an 86-85 lead with 17 seconds left.

Rylan Griffen missed a 3-point shot eight seconds later but Zach Clemence grabbed the offensive rebound. After a timeout with 4.1 seconds left, Rashaun Agee took the inbounds pass and drove to the hoop, but his layup attempt before the buzzer was blocked by Phillips.

T.O. Barrett added 17 points for Missouri (17-7, 7-4 SEC), Phillips had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Jacob Crews and Jayden Stone each scored 11. Mitchell finished with nine points and eight assists.

Clemence led Texas A&M (17-7, 7-4) with 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Griffen scored 17 and Agee had 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Griffen hit a 3 and Marcus Hill made a layup to cap a 13-4 run that gave Texas A&M a 79-78 lead with 4:57 to play, the first of eight lead changes in the final five minutes.

Pop Isaacs hit a 3-pointer that made it 29-27 with 9:40 left in the first half and Texas A&M led until Anthony Robinson II made a fast-break layup with 13:03 to go in the game gave the Tigers a 60-59 lead.

Up next

Missouri: Hosts Texas on Saturday.

Texas A&M: Plays Saturday at No. 19 Vanderbilt.

