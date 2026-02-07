Phillips’ 15 help Lafayette knock off Army 63-60

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Andrew Phillips scored 15 points as Lafayette beat Army 63-60 on Saturday. Phillips had five…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Andrew Phillips scored 15 points as Lafayette beat Army 63-60 on Saturday.

Phillips had five rebounds and five steals for the Leopards (8-17, 5-7 Patriot League). Caleb Williams scored 14 points while shooting 5 of 15 from the floor to go with five rebounds and five assists. Christian Humphrey had 13 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range.

Jorn Everson led the Black Knights (10-15, 4-8) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Army also got 12 points from Jacen Holloway. Jackson Furman had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Williams scored 10 points in the first half, and Lafayette went into halftime trailing 28-26. Lafayette pulled off the victory after a 19-3 second-half run erased a three-point deficit and gave them the lead at 56-43 with 6:23 left in the half. Phillips scored 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

