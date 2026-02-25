Phifer leads Middle Tennessee against Liberty after 21-point performance

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (14-12, 9-5 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (14-12, 8-7 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (14-12, 9-5 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (14-12, 8-7 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits Liberty after Macie Phifer scored 21 points in Middle Tennessee’s 70-65 loss to the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers.

The Flames have gone 6-5 in home games. Liberty is seventh in the CUSA scoring 63.5 points while shooting 42.5% from the field.

The Blue Raiders have gone 9-5 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee is 7-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Liberty averages 63.5 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 59.0 Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 61.0 points per game, equal to what Liberty gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in CUSA play. Middle Tennessee won the last matchup 63-54 on Jan. 24. Blair Baugus scored 22 points to help lead the Blue Raiders to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Mills is averaging 15.7 points for the Flames. Emmy Stout is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Alayna Contreras is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, while averaging 13.3 points. Phifer is averaging 13.4 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4, averaging 57.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 61.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

