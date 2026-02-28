Pettway scores 23 as Western Carolina defeats Furman 86-67

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Tahlan Pettway had 23 points in Western Carolina’s 86-67 win over Furman on Saturday. Pettway shot…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Tahlan Pettway had 23 points in Western Carolina’s 86-67 win over Furman on Saturday.

Pettway shot 8 of 12 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Catamounts (14-15, 10-8 Southern Conference).

Cord Stansberry scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 17. Tidjiane Dioumassi had 13 points and shot 4 of 10 from the field. Samuel Dada had 12 points and 10 rebounds. It was the sixth straight win for the Catamounts.

Cooper Bowser led the way for the Paladins (19-12, 10-8) with 17 points and three blocks. Eddrin Bronson added 16 points for Furman off the bench. Alex Wilkins finished with 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.