Pettit scores 19 off bench, Lafayette downs Holy Cross 86-83

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Ryan Pettit led Lafayette over Holy Cross on Wednesday with 19 points off the bench in an 86-83 victory.

Pettit also added seven rebounds for the Leopards (9-19, 6-9 Patriot League). Caleb Williams shot 6 of 12 from the floor and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 17 points. Mark Butler shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Aiden Disu finished with 20 points and two blocks for the Crusaders (9-19, 4-11). Tyler Boston added 16 points and five assists for Holy Cross. DeAndre Williams had 13 points, four assists and two steals.

Pettit scored 12 points in the first half, and Lafayette went into the break trailing 49-33. After trailing by 19 points in the second half, Lafayette went on a 15-2 run to narrow the score to 60-54 with 12:09 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Caleb Williams scored 11 second-half points.

