Pettigrew, Valparaiso Beacons to host Scott and the Indiana State Sycamores

Indiana State Sycamores (10-16, 3-12 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (13-13, 7-8 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MVC foes Valparaiso and Indiana State will play on Sunday.

The Beacons have gone 10-4 at home. Valparaiso has a 3-11 record against opponents over .500.

The Sycamores are 3-12 against MVC opponents. Indiana State has a 7-12 record against opponents over .500.

Valparaiso’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Indiana State gives up. Indiana State averages 75.1 points per game, 4.3 more than the 70.8 Valparaiso gives up to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: JT Pettigrew is averaging 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Beacons. Owen Dease is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ian Scott is shooting 63.2% and averaging 13.5 points for the Sycamores. Camp Wagner is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 74.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

