Peterson scores 20, Presbyterian downs UNC Asheville 58-57

The Associated Press

February 14, 2026, 4:58 PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jaylen Peterson scored 20 points, including two free throws to win the game, as Presbyterian beat UNC Asheville 58-57 on Saturday.

Peterson had eight rebounds and three steals for the Blue Hose (13-14, 6-6 Big South Conference). Carl Parrish added 13 points while shooting 5 of 10, including 3-for-6 from beyond the arc, to go with five assists. Jonah Pierce had 12 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 4 of 4 from the line.

Kameron Taylor led the Bulldogs (12-14, 6-6) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, five assists and two steals. UNC Asheville got 14 points from Daren Patrick, and Justin Wright finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

