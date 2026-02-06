Pepperdine takes on Washington State, aims for 4th straight win

Washington State Cougars (5-20, 4-8 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (14-9, 5-6 WCC) Malibu, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington State Cougars (5-20, 4-8 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (14-9, 5-6 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine comes into a matchup against Washington State as winners of three games in a row.

The Waves have gone 10-3 at home. Pepperdine has a 1-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars are 4-8 in WCC play. Washington State is 3-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

Pepperdine scores 69.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 75.1 Washington State gives up. Washington State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Pepperdine allows.

The Waves and Cougars square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elli Guiney is scoring 14.2 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Waves. Lina Falk is averaging 12.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the last 10 games.

Charlotte Abraham is averaging 10.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Cougars. Eleonora Villa is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.