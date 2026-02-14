Pennsylvania wins 82-76 against Cornell

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Led by 17 points each from TJ Power and Jay Jones, Pennsylvania defeated Cornell 82-76 on Saturday.…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Led by 17 points each from TJ Power and Jay Jones, Pennsylvania defeated Cornell 82-76 on Saturday.

Power also contributed eight rebounds for the Quakers (13-10, 6-4 Ivy League). Jones made 4 of 7 shots and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line, and added five rebounds. AJ Levine shot 4 of 12 from the field, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 12 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Jake Fiegen finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Big Red (12-11, 5-5). Cornell also got 13 points from Cooper Noard. Kasper Sepp also had 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

