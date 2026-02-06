Pegues and the Jackson State Lady Tigers take on conference foe Mississippi Valley State

Jackson State Lady Tigers (6-16, 4-6 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (4-16, 3-6 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 4…

Jackson State Lady Tigers (6-16, 4-6 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (4-16, 3-6 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes Mississippi Valley State and Jackson State meet on Saturday.

The Devilettes have gone 3-5 in home games. Mississippi Valley State is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lady Tigers are 4-6 in SWAC play. Jackson State ranks ninth in the SWAC with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Mikayla Brown averaging 4.8.

Mississippi Valley State is shooting 33.7% from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State’s 35.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points lower than Mississippi Valley State has allowed to its opponents (42.8%).

The Devilettes and Lady Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariel Jefferson is averaging 10.2 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Devilettes. Sydnei Marshall is averaging 10.8 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Jaileyah Cotton is averaging 7.3 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lady Tigers. Pierre-Noelle Tcheuhchoua is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devilettes: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Lady Tigers: 4-6, averaging 56.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

