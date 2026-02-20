Pedersen, Wyoming Cowgirls to host Bargesser and the Colorado State Rams

Colorado State Rams (20-7, 11-5 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (9-16, 6-10 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Colorado State Rams (20-7, 11-5 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (9-16, 6-10 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming plays Colorado State in a matchup of MWC teams.

The Cowgirls are 7-5 in home games. Wyoming gives up 61.2 points and has been outscored by 5.7 points per game.

The Rams are 11-5 against MWC opponents. Colorado State ranks fourth in the MWC shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

Wyoming’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Colorado State gives up. Colorado State has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MWC play. Colorado State won the last matchup 83-54 on Feb. 7. Brooke Carlson scored 23 points to help lead the Rams to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malene Pedersen is averaging 16.8 points for the Cowgirls. Henna Sandvik is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Lexus Bargesser is averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Rams. Kloe Froebe is averaging 12.7 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 5-5, averaging 57.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 65.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

