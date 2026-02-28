Patterson has 17 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, Hofstra beats Stony Brook 67-58

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — James Patterson had 17 and 10 rebounds points off of the bench to help lead Hofstra…

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — James Patterson had 17 and 10 rebounds points off of the bench to help lead Hofstra over Stony Brook 67-58 on Saturday night.

German Plotnikov scored 15 points and added seven rebounds for the Pride (20-10, 11-6 Coastal Athletic Association). Preston Edmead shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Ethan Simmon led the way for the Seawolves (17-13, 9-8) with 14 points. Stony Brook also got nine points and eight rebounds from Oleg Kojenets. Jonah Butler also had seven points.

Erik Pratt, Stony Brook’s leader in scoring (19.4 per game) and assists (3.7), did not play. The senior guard served a one-game suspension for spitting at an opposing fan late in the Seawolves’ 82-69 loss to Monmouth on Thursday.

Hofstra entered halftime tied with Stony Brook 32-32. Patterson paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Hofstra pulled off the victory after a 7-0 second-half run erased a three-point deficit and gave the Pride the lead at 39-35 with 17:32 left in the game. Edmead scored 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.