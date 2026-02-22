Patrick and SFA host New Orleans

New Orleans Privateers (14-15, 11-8 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (25-3, 18-1 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

New Orleans Privateers (14-15, 11-8 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (25-3, 18-1 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA hosts New Orleans after Lateef Patrick scored 20 points in SFA’s 81-78 victory against the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Lumberjacks have gone 15-0 in home games. SFA is 18-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 8.9 turnovers per game.

The Privateers are 11-8 in conference play. New Orleans averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when winning the turnover battle.

SFA makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than New Orleans has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). New Orleans averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than SFA gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. SFA won 84-79 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Patrick led SFA with 29 points, and Jakevion Buckley led New Orleans with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keon Thompson is averaging 18.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Lumberjacks. Patrick is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Coleton Benson is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, while averaging 15.9 points. Buckley is averaging 13.7 points, 5.6 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 10-0, averaging 77.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Privateers: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

