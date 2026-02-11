Parker scores 39 as Austin Peay beats Queens 95-87

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Collin Parker’s 39 points led Austin Peay over Queens 95-87 on Wednesday. Parker added nine rebounds…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Collin Parker’s 39 points led Austin Peay over Queens 95-87 on Wednesday.

Parker added nine rebounds for the Governors (18-6, 12-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Rashaud Marshall scored 21 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Ja’Corey Robinson shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points. The Governors have won seven straight games.

The Royals (14-12, 9-4) were led by Jordan Watford, who posted 26 points and four assists. Chris Ashby added 15 points for Queens. Yoav Berman had 13 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.