Pacific visits Saint Mary’s (CA) on 8-game road slide

Pacific Tigers (9-14, 4-8 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (14-11, 5-7 WCC)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific travels to Saint Mary’s (CA) looking to end its eight-game road skid.

The Gaels have gone 6-5 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 6-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers are 4-8 in WCC play. Pacific is ninth in the WCC with 14.3 assists per game led by Daria Nestorov averaging 5.1.

Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 59.4 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 68.3 Pacific gives up. Pacific averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up.

The Gaels and Tigers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abigail Shoff is averaging 8.5 points for the Gaels. Edie Clarke is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games.

Winner Bartholomew is shooting 46.3% and averaging 13.7 points for the Tigers. Sophia Mindermann is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 59.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 10.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 60.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.