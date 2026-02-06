Ozel leads Dartmouth against Harvard

Dartmouth Big Green (10-10, 1-6 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (12-8, 5-2 Ivy League) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Dartmouth Big Green (10-10, 1-6 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (12-8, 5-2 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth visits Harvard after Zeynep Ozel scored 30 points in Dartmouth’s 77-59 win over the Yale Bulldogs.

The Crimson are 6-2 on their home court. Harvard is second in the Ivy League in rebounding with 33.3 rebounds. Abigail Wright paces the Crimson with 6.7 boards.

The Big Green are 1-6 against Ivy League opponents. Dartmouth is seventh in the Ivy League scoring 57.9 points per game and is shooting 37.8%.

Harvard’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Harvard allows.

The Crimson and Big Green match up Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wright is scoring 13.9 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Crimson. Saniyah Glenn-Bello is averaging 13.8 points and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

Ozel averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc. Cate MacDonald is averaging 9.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.4 points per game.

Big Green: 2-8, averaging 54.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

